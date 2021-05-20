Malusi Gigaba was obsessed with wiping Gupta info from my gadgets, claims Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former minister Malusi Gigaba, on Thursday told the state capture inquiry about her husband's manoeuvres to bury information linking him to the Gupta family.

According to her, it started early last year when she requested that they divorce.

Gigaba apparently asked to be given more time, saying that he was preoccupied with preparing to give testimony at the Zondo commission and was finishing up submissions for his PhD studies.

Mngoma granted him the request to hold off the split.

But not long after that, Gigaba had an IT expert at their home and asked Mngoma to hand over her electronic devices. When she enquired why, she said Gigaba claimed he wanted the expert to wipe out all information that may link him to the Guptas.