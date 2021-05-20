Mchunu believes the public service's image can be improved

On Monday, TimesLIVE reported that the government had tabled a revised offer of a 1.5% salary hike and a R978 cash gratuity for a year in a bid to end the stalemate in the negotiations.

This after almost three months of deadlocked talks at the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council as the state previously insisted on a 0% salary hike and a wage freeze for the next three years — citing a fiscal cliff.

Labour unions have been demanding a salary increase equal to consumer inflation plus four percentage points. They are also demanding a risk allowance of 12% of basic salary because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time it was understood that the offer states that employees will not receive a pensionable salary increase during 2021, but will have their salaries adjusted by at least 1.5% and will receive a monthly non-pensionable cash gratuity of R978 for 12 months.

Tabling his budget vote, Mchunu said there was a negative perception hovering over public service.

“The other perception that continues to stigmatise the public service is a subculture of sophisticated capture and corruption.”

But, he said, there were a number of interventions that the department was implementing to correct the ills.

The first, he said, was implementation of a single public administration and a single public service. “This will seek to correct and harmonise unnecessary fragmentation between the three spheres of government to ensure smooth service delivery.

Another was the review of the public service space.

“We need a transitional period to a new dispensation, a couple of months, maybe a year or two, where we rationalise the public space, looking at how it is functioning, what is delivering and what are the challenges and then review those.”

Fairness, equity, affordability and transparency will be the principles that guide the review.

“We do not have a bloated public service in SA but we need to address the public wage bill and increase the number of public servants in some sectors like education, health and police.”

On the issue of a government housing scheme, Mchunu said this remains a challenge in relation to the fact that it currently benefits about 300 000 public servants, where it could be benefiting more.

He said the department was correcting this.