Motshekga says department lost more than 1,600 teachers to Covid-19

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has revealed how the Covid-19 pandemic damaged her department.

Addressing parliament during the budget debate for basic education, Motshekga said: “Covid-19 had a very devastating effect on our sector. The analysis we have made... shows that up to February 2021 we lost about 1,678 educators.

“Unfortunately, the sector lost the MEC for education in the Northern Cape, we lost the superintendent-general for education in the Eastern Cape, we lost the president of Natu [National Teachers Union].”

Motshekga attributed all the deaths to Covid-19.

Her department, since the state of national disaster was announced last year, has seen a lot of disruption from Covid-19 regulations.

Schooling had to be stopped until June when the country adjusted down from lockdown level 5 — but that was short-lived after cases of Covid-19 shot up, forcing the government to re-close schools in July.

A number of grades saw rotational attendance of classes to avoid overcrowding.