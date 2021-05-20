MPs want Senzo Mchunu to act on his promises

Words will never fill the empty stomachs of poor South Africans.

This was the warning by DA MP Leon Schreiber to Senzo Mchunu shortly after the public service and administration minister delivered his budget vote in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon.

“If words were all it took to fill the empty bellies of hungry children and bank accounts of poor South Africans, then our country would be heaven on earth,” said Schreiber.

He added that, soon enough, citizens would get tired of the government's empty promises.

“People cannot pay their home loans with promises. This government will soon find that words alone are not good enough,” he said.

Earlier the minister had told parliament that a total of R526m had been allocated jointly to the department of public service & administration and the CPSI for the 2021/22 financial year.

The departments’ national school of government will be working with a budget of R210m while the public service commission has been allocated a budget of R282m.

During his address, Mchunu did not address the controversial topic of the public sector negotiations, only saying: “Currently the government and organised labour in the public service are in negotiations and we hope that parties will find one another.”