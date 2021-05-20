POLL | Herman Mashaba wants to run for Joburg mayor in 2021 — will you vote for him?
ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced his candidacy for the city's mayoralty.
Mashaba gave up his mayoral position when he resigned from the DA in October 2019 after which he launched his own political party, ActionSA.
“Today, I am proud to announce my decision, to run as a candidate in ActionSA’s mayoral candidate election and, with your support, run to be mayor of the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections in October this year,” he said in a press briefing.
The party says its election policy is rooted in giving the public power to nominate, or endorse, individual candidates who will represent the party.
Mashaba needs a minimum of 500 endorsements to contest the party's candidate elections, the winners of which will represent ActionSA in the upcoming local government elections.
I am asking you, the residents of Joburg, to once again afford me the honour and privilege to serve you, and to complete the work we began together in 2016.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 20, 2021
But, in line with ActionSA's Mayoral Candidate elections to do that, I need your endorsement: https://t.co/zbYPiqgUJo
Mashaba reiterated his position on illegal migrants.
“This is something close to my heart. We are very clear about our position on foreign nationals, as per the constitution of SA. This country was built on the back of foreign migrants and, as ActionSA, we want to continue on the trajectory of inviting people of the world to come to SA. But they must do so legally and respect our laws,” he said.
He said the party will review all citizenships awarded since 1994 and will act against those who acquired it fraudulently.
On coalitions, he said the party would consider working with other parties with the exception of the ANC.