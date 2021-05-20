Politics

POLL | Herman Mashaba wants to run for Joburg mayor in 2021 — will you vote for him?

20 May 2021 - 13:00
Herman Mashaba is running for city of Johannesburg mayor. File photo.
Herman Mashaba is running for city of Johannesburg mayor. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy

ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced his candidacy for the city's mayoralty.

Mashaba gave up his mayoral position when he resigned from the DA in October 2019 after which he launched his own political party, ActionSA. 

“Today, I am proud to announce my decision, to run as a candidate in ActionSA’s mayoral candidate election and, with your support, run to be mayor of the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections in October this year,” he said in a press briefing. 

The party says its election policy is rooted in giving the public power to nominate, or endorse, individual candidates who will represent the party. 

Mashaba needs a minimum of 500 endorsements to contest the party's candidate elections, the winners of which will represent ActionSA in the upcoming local government elections.

Mashaba reiterated his position on illegal migrants.

“This is something close to my heart. We are very clear about our position on foreign nationals, as per the constitution of SA. This country was built on the back of foreign migrants and, as ActionSA, we want to continue on the trajectory of inviting people of the world to come to SA. But they must do so legally and respect our laws,” he said.

He said the party will review all citizenships awarded since 1994 and will act against those who acquired it fraudulently. 

On coalitions, he said the party would consider working with other parties with the exception of the ANC.

READ MORE

'Suspending Magashule is not enough': 5 reactions from politicians on step-aside saga

Politicians have weighed in on the temporary suspension of the ruling party's secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Politics
1 week ago

Direct democracy lets voters, not political parties, pick candidates

On Tuesday something new started in South African politics, something that is going to change the landscape in real ways for ordinary people, writes ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Mashaba sets his sights on eThekwini, willing to work with DA to oppose ANC

Herman Mashaba announced outside the Durban City Hall that Action SA will — in addition to Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni — also contest for ...
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics
  2. Independent candidates will crash the party, says Maimane Politics

Latest Videos

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
X