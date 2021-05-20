POLL | Herman Mashaba wants to run for Joburg mayor in 2021 — will you vote for him?

ActionSA leader and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has announced his candidacy for the city's mayoralty.

Mashaba gave up his mayoral position when he resigned from the DA in October 2019 after which he launched his own political party, ActionSA.

“Today, I am proud to announce my decision, to run as a candidate in ActionSA’s mayoral candidate election and, with your support, run to be mayor of the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections in October this year,” he said in a press briefing.