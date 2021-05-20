State capture commission forced to adjourn for 'serious security reasons'
20 May 2021 - 19:04
The state capture commission had to urgently adjourn on Thursday for “serious security reasons”.
Shortly before 7pm, during the testimony of Norma Mngoma, a note was handed to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying they had to break for a “protector related issue”.
He returned about five minutes later to confirm a security issue and to say they would have to return in the morning. Details were not provided.
The commission's official Twitter account tweeted: “DCJ [deputy chief justice] has been informed that there are serious security reasons for the commission to adjournment.”
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE