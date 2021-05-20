Politics

State capture commission forced to adjourn for 'serious security reasons'

20 May 2021 - 19:04
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo said on Thursday night that security reasons necessitated the adjournment of the state capture commission until Friday morning.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The state capture commission had to urgently adjourn on Thursday for “serious security reasons”.

Shortly before 7pm, during the testimony of Norma Mngoma, a note was handed to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying they had to break for a “protector related issue”.


He returned about five minutes later to confirm a security issue and to say they would have to return in the morning. Details were not provided.

The commission's official Twitter account tweeted: “DCJ [deputy chief justice] has been informed that there are serious security reasons for the commission to adjournment.”

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

