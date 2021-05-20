Politics

WATCH LIVE | State capture inquiry hears SSA-related evidence from two unidentified witnesses

20 May 2021 - 10:27 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry into state capture will on Thursday hear testimony related to the State Security Agency from two unidentified witnesses.

During his testimony before the Zondo commission last week, inspector-general of intelligence (IGI) Dr Setlhomamaru Dintwe said the former special adviser to minister Fikile Mbalula as police political head, Bo Mbindwane, championed an attempt to irregularly procure eavesdropping signal grabbers ahead of the Nasrec ANC conference in December 2017. 


Dintwe told the inquiry that Mbindwane approached him days before the Nasrec conference, saying there were spooks from a foreign country stationed in Soweto to monitor and influence the conference.

“He [Mbindwane] told me that he has been sent by the minister [Mbalula], but I must impress upon the commission that the minister never sent me to that meeting but I went,” said Dintwe. 

“When we met, he told me there was a group of backpackers who wanted to influence the outcome of the Nasrec conference.”

Covid-19 second phase of vaccinations kicks off in Gauteng
