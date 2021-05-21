Cosatu supports ANC’s resolve to deal with ill-discipline, corruption in the party

Trade union federation Cosatu says it is encouraged by the ANC’s resolve to deal with those who refuse to step aside from their positions despite facing corruption and other criminal charges.

This comes as the ANC is embroiled in a court battle with its beleaguered secretary-general Ace Magashule, who dragged the party to court in a bid to reverse his suspension imposed after he refused to step-aside along with other criminally implicated leaders.

Following its central executive committee meeting this week, Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the federation commended the ANC’s national executive committee for tackling those who were tainted.

