IN QUOTES | Norma Mngoma spills more beans about Malusi Gigaba at Zondo commission

Deleted data on her phone

“I started opening my gadgets and discovered everything Malusi had said we needed to delete that related to the Guptas was gone.”

Deleted images

“They did not delete all my data, but what was deleted was everything that related to all our trips to Dubai that the Guptas paid for, and all the pictures of the car the Guptas gave him as a gift.”

Gupta wedding

“I didn't know that we were going to go to the [Gupta wedding in Sun City]. I also didn't know that we were invited to the wedding. On the wedding day, I was at work and Malusi called me and told me that I have to accompany him to the wedding.”

Spousal privilege

“I asked him, 'Why can't we divorce? Is it because you are going to the commission?' I didn't understand how I got involved with the commission because the commission has never called me, there's nothing that involves me with his work because I've never worked for the government. He then explained that if we divorced, he's going to lose the spousal privilege.”

Frequent visits

“I don't understand why Malusi says we didn't frequently visit there [the Guptas' house] because we used to go. Not only did he go there with me only — there were times he would go with his protectors, and there were even times he would ask one of his bodyguards, because he was close with him.”