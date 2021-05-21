Politics

Malusi Gigaba downplays security threat at Zondo inquiry, says stand by for his return

21 May 2021 - 07:11 By Nomahlubi Sonjica
Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba took to Twitter to downplay a security threat that forced the state capture commission to adjourn on Thursday night. File picture.
Image: MOELETSI MABE

Former cabinet minister Malusi Gigaba has downplayed a security threat that forced the state capture commission to adjourn the testimony of his estranged wife Norma Mngoma on Thursday evening.

Shortly before 7pm, a note was handed to commission chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo saying they had to break for a “protector related issue”.

Zondo left and when he returned, he confirmed there was a security issue and that the commission would resume on Friday morning.


In an Instagram post, Mngoma said she was “in safe hands”.

“I want to thank the SAPS for protecting me. I can’t say much about what happened but I want to assure everyone I’m in safe hands,” she said.

Gigaba took to Twitter just after midnight and commented on the matter.

“All I know is that the ‘key witness’ they were desperately trying to hype-up with this stunt went on to flop rather badly under cross-examination, soon thereafter. And that you don’t want to miss Part 2, in a few hours’ time,” Gigaba said.

He and Mngoma will both be giving testimony at the commission on Friday.

