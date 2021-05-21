Politics

'She leaves with a great track record' - SA weighs in on Phumzile Van Damme's DA resignation

21 May 2021 - 08:12
Phumzile Van Damme has left the DA. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Scores have conveyed well wishes for Phumzile Van Damme after she announced her resignation from the DA on Thursday.

Party members Mbali Ntuli and Solly Malatsi were among those who described her as a good and honest leader. 

Malatsi said Van Damme was “a flag bearer of robustness, excellence and compassion”. 

The former shadow communications minister issued a statement in which she cited a clique in the DA that influenced her decision to leave the party.

“I leave on my own terms, having made my own decision. Nonetheless, in the climate of rumours and the need to create heroes and villains, my resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called racist party, but because of a clique of individuals.”

Van Damme did not name these individuals to protect the “good women and men” in the party.

The former MP did not reveal her next move, but ruled out the possibility of joining another political party. 

The DA issued a statement confirming that it had accepted Van Damme's resignation. It said the politician demonstrated her value as a parliamentarian and political communicator. 

Here are some of the reactions: 

