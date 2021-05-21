'She leaves with a great track record' - SA weighs in on Phumzile Van Damme's DA resignation
Scores have conveyed well wishes for Phumzile Van Damme after she announced her resignation from the DA on Thursday.
Party members Mbali Ntuli and Solly Malatsi were among those who described her as a good and honest leader.
Malatsi said Van Damme was “a flag bearer of robustness, excellence and compassion”.
The former shadow communications minister issued a statement in which she cited a clique in the DA that influenced her decision to leave the party.
“I leave on my own terms, having made my own decision. Nonetheless, in the climate of rumours and the need to create heroes and villains, my resignation as an MP is not because the DA is a so-called racist party, but because of a clique of individuals.”
Van Damme did not name these individuals to protect the “good women and men” in the party.
The former MP did not reveal her next move, but ruled out the possibility of joining another political party.
The DA issued a statement confirming that it had accepted Van Damme's resignation. It said the politician demonstrated her value as a parliamentarian and political communicator.
Here are some of the reactions:
Aaaaw gazlam, very sad to see you leave. You were such a flag bearer of robustness, excellence and compassion. Everyone always knew where you stood with them. All the best with the next adventure. I know you’ll smash it. 😭— SollyMalatsi (@SollyMalatsi) May 20, 2021
#PhumzileVanDamme— Baba ka Lockdown (@_4IR_) May 20, 2021
Van Damme quits DA for martial arts 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Qhtlw9YcQW
We’ll miss your distinct voice in politics @zilevandamme. Wherever you go though you’re bound to make a difference. And may your next chapter be a place where you feel a sense of belonging. Blessings 🌻— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) May 20, 2021
Well well well #PhumzileVanDamme it was only a matter of time hey... pic.twitter.com/y4febmN2qP— Madimetša Ramathunyane (@Ramathunyane) May 20, 2021
I have known Phumzile van Damme for a few years since I started student politics at uni. So sad to see her go but I hope that she inspires those around her wherever she may find herself. All of the best!! @zilevandamme ✨— Caleb Kay🇿🇦 (@calebkaylib) May 20, 2021
@zilevandamme I have never met you & only know you from afar (Here on this app). Not really into politics, however have to deal with many politicians & officials. My sense is that you really cared for what you believed in & there are times you had to be feisty in a good sense.— Ashraf Allie™🇿🇦🔴🔴🔴 (@ashrafallie2918) May 20, 2021
Take a bow sisi and good luck with whatever you decide to do next. I’m very happy for you and hope you take some time to rest before you go on to the next adventure. ✊🏾 https://t.co/F1kfSVyctG— Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) May 20, 2021
I hope #PhumzileVanDamme will unblock all she blocked when she's DA member. ne— NNE (@ElvisNyadzani) May 21, 2021