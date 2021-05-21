'They can voetsek': Malema responds to KZN advocates' 'poor treatment' complaint

Pillay applied for a post on the Constitutional Court, and was grilled by Malema, who is a member of the JSC representing his party, and chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, regarding her friendship with finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Malema said Pillay was “part of Gordhan’s faction” and “nothing but a political activist”.

Malema asked Pillay if her relationship with Gordhan enhances the image of the judiciary.

“Do you think it enhances the good image of the judiciary to have judges befriending politicians?” asked Malema.

In her response, Pillay said Gordhan was someone she had “known for a long time” and they were both “activists from Durban”.

“My association with him has never affected my work and will not, going forward. I have made judgments against the Treasury and against Sars and it has never been a problem,” she said

After the grilling session, Pillay did not make the cut, along with Gauteng judge David Unterhalter and senior counsel Alan Dodson.