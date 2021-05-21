‘You can’t be too sensitive on Twitter’: Inside Mbalula and Maimane’s shade-filled Twitter exchange
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane had social media in stitches on Thursday after he revealed that transport minister Fikile Mbalula blocked him on Twitter on Thursday.
Maimane shared a screenshot of a notification message informing him he will no longer be able to view Mbalula’s tweets or message him in the app.
Seemingly shocked at Mbalula’s decision, Maimane questioned whether the minister was angered by his recent interview with CNN in which he criticised political parties ahead of the local government elections later this year.
Maimane said Mbalula should be able to defend the party rather than avoid criticism.
“You can’t be too sensitive on Twitter. You must be able to campaign for the ANC where we can immediately call you on any BS. Running away will not diminish legitimate criticism. The ANC is not match ready,” he said.
Even builders warehouse doesn’t have the tools to Fix the ANC.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) May 20, 2021
Mbalula was spicy in his response, taking shots at the DA while "pardoning" Maimane.
“By the powers vested in me by [Twitter CEO] Jack Dorsey, I’ve given you amnesty. Unlike your former colleague, I do these occasionally,” Mbalula told Maimane, sharing a screenshot of his page.
By the powers vested in me by Jack Dorsey, I’ve given you amnesty. Unlike your former colleague, I do these occasionally. 🤟🏾 https://t.co/XqbRFZcK8M pic.twitter.com/ZFAUR82cNB— |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 20, 2021