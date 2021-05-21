‘You can’t be too sensitive on Twitter’: Inside Mbalula and Maimane’s shade-filled Twitter exchange

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane had social media in stitches on Thursday after he revealed that transport minister Fikile Mbalula blocked him on Twitter on Thursday.

Maimane shared a screenshot of a notification message informing him he will no longer be able to view Mbalula’s tweets or message him in the app.

Seemingly shocked at Mbalula’s decision, Maimane questioned whether the minister was angered by his recent interview with CNN in which he criticised political parties ahead of the local government elections later this year.