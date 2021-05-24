Health ministry admits to 'glaring irregularities' in Digital Vibes contract

The health ministry has admitted that there have been some “glaring irregularities” found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

In February this year, Daily Maverick broke the story about how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract, worth R82m, is being investigated by the SIU.

According to the news agency, Digital Vibes later employed Tahera Mather, a long-serving spokesperson and alleged family friend of Mkhize, as a consultant. It said the company also appointed a former assistant to the minister, Naadhira Mitha.

On Monday evening, the health department issued a statement after receiving several media queries regarding the communications contract. This after the Daily Maverick published another article about the saga.