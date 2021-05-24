'It was a total flop' — Mbalula shades DA's 'biggest virtual rally'

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has dubbed the DA's “biggest virtual rally SA has ever experienced” a “total flop”.

The official opposition party held its “The Time For Change Rally” at the weekend. It was the first major political rally ahead of local government elections, which are set to take place on October 27.

The rally, which was live-streamed by more than 9,000 South Africans had live music from amapiano DJs MFR Souls, Afrikaans singer Andriëtte Norman and rapper Early B, to name a few.

According to the DA, the rally brought together like-minded South Africans who pledged to join the party in bringing the hope and change the country urgently needs.

Mbalula took jabs at the DA on Twitter.

"'The biggest virtual rally' was a total flop today,” he said.