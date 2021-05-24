Politics

'It was a total flop' — Mbalula shades DA's 'biggest virtual rally'

24 May 2021 - 11:15
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula says the DA's 'biggest virtual rally' was a 'total flop'. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has dubbed the DA's “biggest virtual rally SA has ever experienced” a “total flop”.

The official opposition party held its “The Time For Change Rally” at the weekend. It was the first major political rally ahead of local government elections, which are set to take place on October 27. 

The rally, which was live-streamed by more than 9,000 South Africans had live music from amapiano DJs MFR Souls, Afrikaans singer Andriëtte Norman and rapper Early B, to name a few. 

According to the DA, the rally brought together like-minded South Africans who pledged to join the party in bringing the hope and change the country urgently needs.

Mbalula took jabs at the DA on Twitter.

"'The biggest virtual rally' was a total flop today,” he said.

Speaking at the rally, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party would not back proposals to postpone the upcoming local government elections.

“We have our eyes firmly set on a target, and that target is the 27th of October. Nothing will deter us,” said Steenhuisen. 

“But not everyone seems to share this urgency and this eagerness to go to the polls in October. Our opponents are trying their best to wriggle their way out of it.

“They’re either simply not prepared for this campaign, or they fear what voters might say to them on the day. And so they talk about postponing, and they make up excuses.”

Steenhuisen also slammed the ANC for failing South Africans during its tenure in government. 

“The DA is the only hope for turning SA around. We are the only party with the size, the reach, the vision, the policies and the people to be able to speak seriously and realistically about change,” he said

On social media, users weighed in on the rally, with some echoing Mbalula's statement. Others praised the party for “adapting to the new online reality”. 

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say: 

