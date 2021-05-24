'It was a total flop' — Mbalula shades DA's 'biggest virtual rally'
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has dubbed the DA's “biggest virtual rally SA has ever experienced” a “total flop”.
The official opposition party held its “The Time For Change Rally” at the weekend. It was the first major political rally ahead of local government elections, which are set to take place on October 27.
The rally, which was live-streamed by more than 9,000 South Africans had live music from amapiano DJs MFR Souls, Afrikaans singer Andriëtte Norman and rapper Early B, to name a few.
According to the DA, the rally brought together like-minded South Africans who pledged to join the party in bringing the hope and change the country urgently needs.
Mbalula took jabs at the DA on Twitter.
"'The biggest virtual rally' was a total flop today,” he said.
Speaking at the rally, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the party would not back proposals to postpone the upcoming local government elections.
“We have our eyes firmly set on a target, and that target is the 27th of October. Nothing will deter us,” said Steenhuisen.
“But not everyone seems to share this urgency and this eagerness to go to the polls in October. Our opponents are trying their best to wriggle their way out of it.
“They’re either simply not prepared for this campaign, or they fear what voters might say to them on the day. And so they talk about postponing, and they make up excuses.”
Steenhuisen also slammed the ANC for failing South Africans during its tenure in government.
“The DA is the only hope for turning SA around. We are the only party with the size, the reach, the vision, the policies and the people to be able to speak seriously and realistically about change,” he said
On social media, users weighed in on the rally, with some echoing Mbalula's statement. Others praised the party for “adapting to the new online reality”.
Here is a snapshot of what they had to say:
So the "biggest virtual rally EVER IN SA, attracted only 3300 views. That's my entire neighborhood 🤭🤣 @Our_DA shame— Tebza (@carlolinks) May 22, 2021
The @Our_DA ‘s virtual rally is simply amazing. Great content and great production. #TimeforChange pic.twitter.com/N0wN4CQwXn— Johann Coetzee (@Jo1Coetzee) May 22, 2021
Ayiphole le virtual rally ye DA.— Zola (@Zolaskhokho) May 22, 2021
Ingathi kudlalwa upuca. pic.twitter.com/AduKWSWu6W
The DA virtual rally is rocking. We have adapted to the new online reality like no other party. Excellence personified.— Bonile Fandesi 🇿🇦 (@bonile007) May 22, 2021
There's no party leadership that blocks most voters from reading and interacting with their tweets like leaders of the DA.— AntitheisticaLee ❤💚🖤 (@UnmovedLee) May 23, 2021
And then their party goes on to launch a virtual rally. With who? We can't see it nor the build up hype by its leaders. Lol. Clowns
Well done @Our_DA your virtual rally another first. #TimeForChange— Nic Campher (@CampherNic) May 22, 2021