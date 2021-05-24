POLL | Should the IEC postpone the local government elections set to take place in October?

It remains to be seen whether the Electoral Commission (IEC) will postpone the local government elections set to take place in October, but Mmusi Maimane’s One SA Movement says the show must go on.

Politicians have been at loggerheads since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last month that SA will hold elections during a global pandemic, as has been done in several other countries.

One SA Movement launched an online petition arguing against delaying the elections. It said calls by some politicians to postpone the elections are motivated by the need to extend their terms in office while local government is in crisis.

“We, therefore, cannot allow politicians to unilaterally extend their own terms of office while failing in their mandate to govern for all citizens,” said the movement.

Addressing party supporters during a virtual rally on Saturday, DA leader John Steenhuisen also spoke against possible postponement of the elections.

He dismissed claims that some politicians want the elections postponed due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19.