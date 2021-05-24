SA diplomat who left luxury apartment in Vienna in tatters should pay R700k bill, says DA

The DA is pushing for an amendment to the foreign services bill that would see diplomats abroad held personally liable for damages to properties they use.

DA MP Darren Bergman told TimesLIVE this was necessary due to the trail of destruction left by ambassadors abroad which, in some instances, had tarnished the name of SA.

“Diplomacy is about building relations and respect with foreign nations, but this has not been the case with some diplomats,” he said.

In one of the incidents, SA diplomat David Kweli Nkosi allegedly left a property in Vienna, Austria, badly damaged in August 2020.

In a written parliamentary response about the incident, department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor said the damage amounted to R714,000.

“The department was advised by the mission there are no arrangements made to pay back damages as the mission did not agree with the landlord’s claim,” Pandor said in response to questions posed by Bergman.

“A request for a legal opinion has been submitted with a view to getting guidance on the legal options available to the department to recover the debt.”