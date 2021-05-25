Cyril Ramaphosa to be the last witness to give oral testimony at state capture inquiry: Zondo
State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be the last witness to give oral testimony at the commission as the curtain comes down on its work after three years.
Zondo said this was subject “to one or two qualifications” but insisted that “for all intents and purposes” it was time for the inquiry to rest oral hearings.
Ramaphosa will appear at the commission for the second time on Monday and Tuesday next week, wearing his cap as the president of the republic.
But he will also be quizzed on some ANC-related issues that the inquiry could not question him on during his last appearance as a party member.
“It is the intention of the commission that his appearance for all intents and purposes be the last appearance or will mark the last witness to give oral evidence before the commission,” said Zondo.
“The commission is trying its best to finish oral evidence. That is subject to one or two qualifications, I will deal with those when he has completed his evidence.”
Zondo said it “may be necessary” to apply at the high court for a limited extension of the commission's lifespan, but only for it to have ample time to prepare its report which cannot be completed by the end of June as initially envisaged.
TimesLIVE