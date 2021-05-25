Denel owes its workers R500m

He said discussions with critical stakeholders such as the department of defence and others are taking place.

“Denel is in financial difficulties and operational difficulties. It has been a difficult year for Denel. It has a confirmed order book of R11bn but it is unable to secure the necessary capital and the support of suppliers to execute the contracts,” said Gordhan.

In February this year, Denel board chairperson Monhla Hlahla told MPs she was embarrassed by the performance of the parastatal after it tabled a report revealing it was insolvent and received a disclaimer audit opinion.

The report further showed the company was continuing to make losses after recording a R1.6bn loss in the 2019/20 financial year.

The company has made a total loss of R4.4bn in the past four years.

“We did our best. Sometimes your best is not good enough and I take the criticism from everybody, saying maybe we are not good enough,” Hlahla said at the time when responding to criticism from MPs.

TimesLIVE