IN QUOTES | Fikile Mbalula condemns theft and vandalism at train stations

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Monday the department and the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) are concerned about vandalism of infrastructure at train stations.

The minister addressed a media briefing after visiting several train stations in Johannesburg, including the Kliptown station which he said was vandalised during the lockdown. Mbalula said vandalism and theft worsened during the lockdown due to a lack of security.

The minister said Prasa received R57bn in the medium term, a “large part” of the department's budget.

Mbalula said this demonstrates the department's commitment to ensuring the accessibility of rail transportations in poor communities.

Here are five telling quotes from his address:

Theft and vandalism

“Gauteng Metrorail is experiencing an alarming increase in the number of reported cases for infrastructure theft and vandalism, ranging from overhead electrical lights to vandalism of stations. We have had to shift from having our trains run on electricity to diesel, which is very expensive for Prasa.”

Negligence

“When we shut down the trains, we didn't take contingency measures to secure the lines and preserve the little that is left. Negligence kicked in and the entire network was broken down ... Prasa has challenges with security which has left the infrastructure vandalised, this is due to contracts that were cancelled.”