'Lives are at risk': DA slams 'delay' in reopening of Charlotte Maxeke hospital

The DA in Gauteng has criticised the health department for its failure to reopen the Charlotte Maxeke hospital after it was gutted by a fire a month ago.

DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom said on Monday some of the patients who were instructed to use nearby hospitals including Steve Biko and Chris Baragwanath have not received medical care due to backlogs.

Bloom said the Gauteng legislature’s health committee and the hospital's CEO, Gladys Bogoshi, could not give a date for the reopening of the hospital in a recent meeting. Bogoshi said they are awaiting a fire safety certificate from the Johannesburg city council.