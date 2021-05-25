McKinsey and Transnet finalise terms for R870m in fees to be returned

Transnet and McKinsey & Company announced on Tuesday that they had finalised the settlement agreement on the fees McKinsey committed to return to Transnet at the state capture inquiry in December 2020.

The full and final settlement of R870m includes the fees paid to McKinsey in respect of the projects undertaken with Regiments Capital, plus interest.

At the commission last year, management consulting firm McKinsey announced it had undertaken to repay all fees paid to it for work it did on Transnet and SAA contracts. The undertaking comes after discussions initiated by the commission, which had investigated these contracts.