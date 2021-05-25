Opposition MPs criticise termination of R350 grant — 'a lifeline for many'

Opposition parties have criticised the government for stopping the R350 social relief of distress grant which was introduced to address poverty at the beginning of the Covid-19 lockdown last year.

This as social development minister Lindiwe Zulu tabled her department's R205bn budget for the 2021/22 financial year on Tuesday.

She said the allocated budget was a reduction of R6.5bn from the initial allocation of the 2020/21 medium-term strategic framework, which will culminate into cumulative reduction of R38.5bn over the next three years.

The department has allocated R195.516bn — or 95% — of its annual budget towards the monthly payment of 18 million social grants to beneficiaries. The remaining 5% goes towards the implementation of all the department’s programmes, including the allocations towards the administration of the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) and the programmes of the National Development Agency, said Zulu.

The social assistance programme continues to be country's largest anti-poverty programme, paying more than 18 million grants every month.

For its administration, Sassa will receive R7.4bn to efficiently and effectively manage, administer and pay social assistance.

Zulu said to this end, during the current financial year, Sassa has committed its allocation towards reducing poverty, contributing to economic transformation through the empowerment of individuals, and contributing towards the creation of conditions wherein communities can be sustainable.

They will also work towards improving beneficiaries’ experiences with Sassa and enhancing Sassa's efficiencies. Zulu said key to Sassa's programmes will be its investment towards improving its grant application and payments system.