Zizi Kodwa tells ANC Integrity Commission: No need to rehash myself on state capture inquiry evidence

ANC national executive committee member and state security deputy minister Zizi Kodwa has told the governing party’s Integrity Commission (IC) that he saw no need to appear before it again on “additional” allegations made against him at the state capture inquiry.

Kodwa was previously alleged to have benefited from several payments of about R300,000 from technology company EOH’s Jehan Mackay.

For this he presented himself before the ANC IC which cleared him, saying he “should continue with his efforts to publicly explain the allegations made about him at the Zondo commission”.

Kodwa has previously said payments made to him by Mackay were transactions between friends and there was nothing untoward.

Managing director at ENS Forensics Steven Powell testified at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.