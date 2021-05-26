ANC's Duarte lays out party's rebuttal to Ace Magashule's challenge to step-aside rule and suspension

The criminal charges faced by suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule are “very serious” charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering, said his deputy Jessie Duarte in court papers.

“If they are true, the applicant would clearly be unfit to hold office in the ANC,” she said.

Duarte was answering Magashule’s urgent court bid to have his suspension set aside and the ANC’s “step-aside rule or regime” declared unconstitutional. The regime holds that when an ANC member is charged with a serious criminal offence, they should step aside from their position. If they do not, they may be suspended.

In his founding affidavit, Magashule said the charges against him were “frivolous and unsustainable” and related to wrongdoing about the “implementation of oversight”.

He said he had never heard in the history of SA of a public official facing criminal charges in respect of indirect criminal liability for lack of “oversight”. “It is an oddity, if not a downright absurdity,” said Magashule.

But Duarte, attaching the criminal indictment to her court papers and summarising the charges, says Magashule is accused of being part of a fraudulent R255m contract for the eradication of asbestos in the Free State, as well as several counts of corruption specific to him.

Duarte said it was “not so” that the charges were an oddity.

“The charges are stock standard but serious charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.”