IN QUOTES | Jessie Duarte: It is unheard of for ANC leaders to defy its disciplinary processes

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the ANC is treating the implementation of the party’s step-aside rule with sensitivity and is conducting all the necessary investigations to ensure it is carried out fairly.

Duarte was briefing the media on Tuesday on the outcomes of the national working committee (NWC) meeting, and said ANC structures are encouraged not to rely on media reports but to conduct their own investigations into the alleged misconduct of leaders.

Duarte could not confirm how many leaders have voluntarily stepped aside to date.

She spoke highly about most party leaders, saying it is unheard of for senior officials to not want to protect the ANC and accept its discipline.

Here are five quotes from her address:

Appeals for leaders who have stepped aside

“Rule 25(70), under which the secretary-general is temporarily suspended, does not have an appeal component. However, with any matter that goes to the integrity commission, the commission can, for instance, ask a person to step aside, we have put in place an appeal team to deal with that.

"So, the secretary general and any other person may appeal to that committee, based on findings of the integrity commission, but not on Rule 25(70)".