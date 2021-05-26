Late, forgetful and without a translator, Dudu Myeni finally sits in inquiry hot seat

Seleka ended his questioning by showing Myeni an e-mail sent to her by Linnell on March 18 2015, which was read but not responded to.

“I put this to you — I have seen an e-mail and it deals with an inquiry [regarding the Eskom board] and the issues of the suspension of executives.”

Zondo jumped in: “The versions given by Linnell and Tsotsi, certainly in regards to the meeting of March 8, are backed up by the correspondence of e-mails and resolutions and memos. If you say the discussions did not take place, are you suggesting Linnell fabricated all the documents to implicate people in issues [when there was no discussion]?”

Myeni responded: “The fact that the e-mail spoken about had not been answered, there is no e-mail sent to me which is not responded to. Maybe the e-mail was being sent without me knowing and today I’m in a commission answering questions. I’m seeing the email for the first time now.”

Zondo said: “I have to make findings on what was discussed at the meetings and if Zuma was present. You say you have no recollection of what was discussed with Linnell. On the other hand Linnell was quite clear about what was discussed.

“With regards to the meeting in Durban, Linnell gave evidence and Tsotsi gave evidence about what was discussed and their evidence was consistent most of the time. They both said you were part of the meeting and playing the role of chair. You were central to the discussion.

“Tsotsi and Linnell had not known each other before this and they had not met before March 8. Yet you and Linnell had been working on SAA issues. He [said he] was at the meeting because he was asked by you to come. Did these two conspire against you? They did not know each other [but you say they] falsely implicated you. Why would Linnell do that to you if you and the board gave him business. Why now turn against you?”