R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes contravened the Public Finance Management Act: Zweli Mkhize

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says an investigation into the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes has found the tender process followed contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“The process of appointing Digital Vibes was irregular. The irregularity findings range from inconsistencies in the bid committees to lack of disclosure of conflict of interest,” said Mkhize on Wednesday.

In February, Daily Maverick reported that Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

Mkhize said investigators had found an amount of R37m paid to the company constituted fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

He said investigators noted the company received requests for work from the department before their contract was expanded to include Covid-19 communication.