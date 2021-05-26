Step down, DA tells Zweli Mkhize over 'looting' of funds under his watch

“The minister cannot be both the player and referee in an investigation that involves him directly. He must step down to allow the independent investigation to take its course and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to give an update on who will be criminally charged and held accountable.

“The DA has also called for President Ramaphosa to expand the scope of the SIU investigation to include the new information which has come to light. The internal departmental investigation is wholly inadequate and more work needs to be done to uncover the true extent of the rot in this scandal.

“SA is in the middle of a deadly pandemic. A fraction of the population is yet to receive their vaccines with the system buckling under pressure very early in the process. We need a political head who is beyond reproach. It is clear that minister Mkhize is no such leader and should be removed while this matter is dealt with without undue influence.”

TimesLIVE