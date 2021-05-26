Politics

WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize briefs the public on Digital Vibes contract

26 May 2021 - 08:23 By TimesLIVE

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Wednesday morning brief the public on the ongoing investigations into the Digital Vibes contract with the health department.

As reported by TimesLIVE, the health ministry has admitted that there have been some “glaring irregularities” found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to Mkhize.

In February this year, Daily Maverick broke the story about how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract, worth R82m, is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

READ MORE

Step down, AfriForum tells Zweli Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga

AfriForum wants health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to step aside until the Special Investigating Unit has finalised its probe into the Digital Vibes ...
News
12 hours ago

Health ministry admits to 'glaring irregularities' in Digital Vibes contract

The health ministry has admitted that there have been some "glaring irregularities" found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital ...
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mathews Phosa and Zak Yacoob smoke the peace pipe after heated exchange Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics
  3. Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex Politics
  4. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X