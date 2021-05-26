WATCH LIVE | Zweli Mkhize briefs the public on Digital Vibes contract

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize will on Wednesday morning brief the public on the ongoing investigations into the Digital Vibes contract with the health department.

As reported by TimesLIVE, the health ministry has admitted that there have been some “glaring irregularities” found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to Mkhize.

In February this year, Daily Maverick broke the story about how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

The contract, worth R82m, is being investigated by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).