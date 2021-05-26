Politics

Zweli Mkhize distances himself from R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes

26 May 2021 - 09:07
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from a R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize has distanced himself from a R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.
Image: ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he did not personally benefit from the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

“Let me categorically state that I have not personally benefited from the contract,” Mkhize said at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

In February, Daily Maverick broke the story about how Digital Vibes had been appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services regarding the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mkhize said an investigation into the Digital Vibes contract had found that the department had been overcharged by the company.

“From the outset, I wish to publicly state that the outrage, anger, questions, comments, expression of disappointment and disgust by members of the public, with what has been reported in the media regarding this Digital Vibes contract, is well justified.

“It is the very same red flags that were highlighted by the auditor-general in December that made me request the director-general to, not just hand over this investigation to internal audit, but to urgently appoint a firm of investigators who would have the necessary capacity and independence to scrutinise all the documents related to this contract.

“Though the AG had raised the issue of possible overcharging by Digital Vibes, in my discussion with the director-general, I suggested that we use the opportunity to interrogate the awarding of the contract, the changing of scope of NHI to Covid-19 and whether the department did receive value for money,” Mkhize said.

He said the department was co-operating with the Special Investigating Unit.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Health ministry admits to 'glaring irregularities' in Digital Vibes contract

The health ministry has admitted that there have been some "glaring irregularities" found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital ...
Politics
1 day ago

Step down, AfriForum tells Zweli Mkhize over Digital Vibes saga

AfriForum wants health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to step aside until the Special Investigating Unit has finalised its probe into the Digital Vibes ...
News
12 hours ago

Nxesi in the hot seat as Scopa sees red on management of compensation fund

Scopa cracked the whip on the department of labour's compensation fund, saying “heads must roll” for the continuous irregular, fruitless and wasteful ...
Politics
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Mathews Phosa and Zak Yacoob smoke the peace pipe after heated exchange Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics
  3. Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex Politics
  4. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics

Latest Videos

The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 2 : Love of the game
X