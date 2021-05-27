Gigaba fires back at Norma Mngoma, saying she used Zondo inquiry to solicit a divorce settlement

Former minister Malusi Gigaba on Thursday night fired back at his estranged wife Norma Mngoma, accusing her of being an “accomplished liar”.

Gigaba poured cold water on Mngoma’s version of what led to their divorce, and who initiated it. Mngoma had told the commission she was the one who initiated the separation proceedings, but Gigaba said this was all lies.

According to Gigaba, Mngoma’s appearance at the state capture inquiry was intended to pressure him into succumbing to her divorce settlement demands.

The two were married with a prenuptial contract without accrual. Gigaba said that after he asked for a divorce, Mngoma in January approached him with three proposals.

“The first was that, Mr Gigaba, I would like you to offer me something; I cannot just walk away without anything. I would like something financially,” said Gigaba.

“She said proposal number two [was] I would like you to withdraw the case which involved her damaging a vehicle lent to me by a friend.

“She said, third, I would in return stave off the attempts by the commission on state capture to invite me to submit an affidavit about you.”

Gigaba agreed on the settlement and the two were to connect their lawyers to start negotiations.

On the case of the damaging of Gigaba’s friend's car, the former minister apparently informed Mngoma that he did not open the case and thus could not drop it. But Mngoma apparently connected him with her friend from the Hawks, who said he could in fact drop the case having provided a statement on it.

Responding to her about the commission, he said he told Mngoma: “I said it is not the commission that picked on you. You are the one who went to eNCA and City Press and offered yourself to the commission.”