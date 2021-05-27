IN QUOTES | Tired of load-shedding? DA discusses problems and possible solutions

The DA says the government's ability to effectively roll out Covid-19 vaccines and the nation's economy are on thin ice because of load-shedding.

The party on Wednesday discussed ways in which South Africans can “rid themselves” of power utility Eskom and the constant blackouts.

This comes amid warnings and subsequent stage 1 load-shedding due to a “shortage in generating capacity”. Eskom previously issued warnings and urged South Africans to use power wisely to avoid load-shedding.

Among solutions discussed by the DA are addressing debt owed to Eskom and allowing municipalities to purchase power from independent power producers.

On the panel were MP Cilliers Brink, shadow minister of mineral resources and energy, Kevin Mileham, political head of Johannesburg North West, Bridget Masango, and author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis, James-Brent Styan.

Here are six telling quotes from the discussion:

Independent power producers — Mileham

“The minister needs to allow the municipalities that have the technical and financial resources to pursue their own supply of electricity, not to be reliant on Eskom, to talk to IPPs.

Ageing infrastructure — Styan

“There are municipalities that haven't been doing their repairs and maintenance for extended periods of time on their grids. Some of these transformers are more than 80 years old. The wear and tear on that grid means you will see these things blow up more frequently.”