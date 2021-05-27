'It's his right to legally represent whoever he chooses': Shivambu on Dali Mpofu representing Zuma

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu has slammed criticism of advocate Dali Mpofu for representing former president Jacob Zuma in court.

On Wednesday, many people expressed shock after it was confirmed that the former chairperson of the EFF was joining Zuma’s defence team in the arms deal corruption trial.

Mpofu represented Zuma on corruption and fraud charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court.

Zuma is facing charges of racketeering, two counts of corruption and 12 counts of fraud, nine of which are for allegedly submitting false income tax returns. He is charged along with French arms manufacturer Thales.

He pleaded not guilty to racketeering, corruption, fraud and money laundering and the trial has been postponed to July 19.

On social media, Mpofu's addition to Zuma's defence team drew mixed reactions, with some questioning his decision to defend Zuma.