'It's his right to legally represent whoever he chooses': Shivambu on Dali Mpofu representing Zuma

Some EFF supporters also shared a video of EFF leader Julius Malema from 2018, where he could be heard saying that it was not the party's place to tell Mpofu who he could or could not represent in court.

“We fight with Dali a lot. We didn’t want Dali to take Gareth Cliff. He’s a lawyer, he said 'no, you can’t tell me what to do'. He came to us on [former Sars commissioner Tom] Moyane and we remembered our discussions and we said: ‘You know what, it’s your call. We don’t want to be workshopped here about justice and all that,'” Malema said at the time.

Malema said Mpofu had a duty to provide services just like any other working citizen.

“Leave the ethical nonsense. Every time we are told of ethics and codes. These people must still provide for their families and themselves. We might wake up tomorrow to find Dali representing Zuma, there’s nothing the EFF can do about it,” he said.

In the video, Malema can also be heard saying that people should separate justice from emotions if they respect the constitution and democracy

“If you respect this constitution and democracy, separate justice from emotions. All of them deserve to be represented.

“If the national chairperson of the EFF thinks it’s the right thing to do and he has made the call, it is his call. We can only lament about it. We fight with him a lot. He does the same with all of us about this or that issue, but at the end of the day, it is his call,” said Malema.

Watch the video from 1:49:37 mark