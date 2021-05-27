National government pours cold water on Gauteng MEC’s comments on 'scrapping' e-tolls

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday confirmed that the national government was still applying its mind on whether e-tolls should be scrapped.

This follows Gauteng transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo suggesting on Thursday morning that the much-criticised e-toll system would be scrapped.

“What I can assure South Africans is that cabinet is considering the possibility [of whether] e-tolls should be scrapped or what should happen, [and whether they] should be maintained.

“What the MEC of transport in Gauteng was communicating, I think, was the position of Gauteng, which is not new. Gauteng has always lobbied for the scrapping of e-tolls.

“There is no decision from cabinet around the scrapping of e-tolls or non scrapping of e-tolls,” said Ntshavheni during a post-cabinet briefing.