PODCAST | A lie of politicians — unpacking SA's latest corruption scandals

(01:37) The health ministry has admitted that there have been some “glaring irregularities” found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. In this week's episode we consider Mkhize's political career and the positive reputation he has built. We assess how these allegations are tainting his political legacy. Finally, we ask what action should be taken against him by the presidency, which has taken a hard line approach to corruption recently.

(17:53) Former president Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court this week. But despite progress being made in the case, Zuma wants the state’s lead prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, recused for his alleged bias. This request has led to another delay in proceedings. This week we consider the impact an advocate could potentially have on a person's right to a fair trial and if there is any merit to Zuma's recusal request.

(25:18) Finally, we catch up with the latest happenings from the state capture commission.

