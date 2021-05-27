Politics

PODCAST | A lie of politicians — unpacking SA's latest corruption scandals

27 May 2021 - 17:25 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said he welcomed the Special Investigating Unit probe. File photo.
Image: GCIS

The collective noun for politicians is a lie and given the political week SA has had, it's little wonder why.

From allegations of irregular spending that seem to have tainted health minister Zweli Mkhize's illustrious political career, to the circus around former president Jacob Zuma's corruption trial and finally to the seemingly unending state capture commission, no-one could be blamed for being overwhelmed by SA's ever-changing political landscape. 

In this week's episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, host Mike Siluma breaks down the biggest political stories of the week with his panel of journalists, experts and analysts to help you keep tabs on the latest in SA politics.

Join the conversation here:  

What you will hear:

Former president Jacob Zuma performs his trademark dance moves at a gathering at Freedom Park near the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

(01:37) The health ministry has admitted that there have been some “glaring irregularities” found in the awarding of a multimillion-rand contract to Digital Vibes, a company linked to minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. In this week's episode we consider Mkhize's political career and the positive reputation he has built. We assess how these allegations are tainting his political legacy. Finally, we ask what action should be taken against him by the presidency, which has taken a hard line approach to corruption recently. 

(17:53) Former president Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty to corruption charges in the Pietermaritzburg high court this week. But despite progress being made in the case, Zuma wants the state’s lead prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, recused for his alleged bias. This request has led to another delay in proceedings. This week we consider the impact an advocate could potentially have on a person's right to a fair trial and if there is any merit to Zuma's recusal request. 

(25:18) Finally, we catch up with the latest happenings from the state capture commission.

