Politics

Ramaphosa will not appear before state capture inquiry as initially planned

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
27 May 2021 - 14:55
President Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be testifying at the state capture inquiry on Monday and Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

There will be no state capture inquiry appearance by President Cyril Ramaphosa next Monday and Tuesday.

This was announced by the inquiry on Thursday afternoon.


It was not immediately clear yet whether it was Ramaphosa who pulled out or the inquiry that decided it did not need his appearance any more. 

The announcement of his non-appearance comes just two days after the commission chairperson confirmed appearance dates of May 31 and June 1 for the president.

Ramaphosa was going to appear in his capacity as president of the republic, having previously presented himself at the same forum as head of the ANC. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa to be the last witness to give oral testimony at state capture inquiry: Zondo

State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to be the last ...
Politics
2 days ago

Tom Moyane says Jacob Zuma told him a year in advance he would be Sars boss

Former Sars boss Tom Moyane told the state capture inquiry that former president Jacob Zuma told him “in confidence” a year in advance that he was ...
Politics
1 day ago

Zondo told of R49bn in 'tainted' contracts, with Gupta family scoring

The state may have paid more than R49bn in contracts tainted by state capture, Paul Holden told the Zondo commission on Monday.
Politics
2 days ago

