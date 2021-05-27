WATCH LIVE | Anoj Singh back at the state capture inquiry to give Transnet-related testimony
The state capture commission of inquiry will on Thursday hear Transnet-related testimony from former CFO Anoj Singh.
The commission summonsed Singh’s bank statements and established that the FNB account into which his Transnet salary was paid showed no activity between July 2012 and July 2015.
As a result, the balance in the account in July 2015 stood at R19m as he left the company to assume his new job at Eskom the following month as CFO.
Evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh quizzed Singh about how he funded his lifestyle during this time.
Singh, after a brief protest about the question, said his savings before July 2012 were how he financed his needs over the three-year period.
“It goes to the point that the commission has documents of my other bank accounts. The bank statements you have indicate the lifestyle was funded from those accounts,” said Singh.
Grilled on why he had as many as 12 bank accounts with FNB, Singh said they were not all money accounts and included a fuel and other kinds of accounts.
Singh had left his salary untouched for three years in a zero-interest account. It was only in 2016 when he moved the funds to a money-market account that it attracted interest of R100,000.
TimesLIVE