WATCH LIVE | Anoj Singh back at the state capture inquiry to give Transnet-related testimony

Evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh quizzed Singh about how he funded his lifestyle during this time.

Singh, after a brief protest about the question, said his savings before July 2012 were how he financed his needs over the three-year period.

“It goes to the point that the commission has documents of my other bank accounts. The bank statements you have indicate the lifestyle was funded from those accounts,” said Singh.

Grilled on why he had as many as 12 bank accounts with FNB, Singh said they were not all money accounts and included a fuel and other kinds of accounts.

Singh had left his salary untouched for three years in a zero-interest account. It was only in 2016 when he moved the funds to a money-market account that it attracted interest of R100,000.

TimesLIVE