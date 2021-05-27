Politics

WATCH | This live briefing by Zweli Mkhize on SABC cost taxpayers R3.65m

27 May 2021 - 17:05 By TimesLIVE
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announcing the second wave of Covid-19 in SA. Screengrab.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize announcing the second wave of Covid-19 in SA. Screengrab.
Image: Department of health

“This evening we wish to announce that as South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave.”

These were the first words spoken by health minister Zweli Mkhize when he appeared in a prime time SABC television slot on December 9 2020 to warn the nation that regulations would have to be tightened to contain a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was an appearance that we now know was “co-ordinated” by Digital Vibes, run by his former close associates. The company billed the health department R3.65m after this  appearance on television, despite the health ministry having its own media staff.

The December 2020 interview with health minister Zweli Mkhize which allegedly cost taxpayers more than R3m.

Digital Vibes was appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, with the scope of the work extended in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

Mkhize has now confirmed that an investigation into the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes had found that the tender process followed contravened the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

“Let me categorically state that I have not personally benefited from the contract,” Mkhize said at a virtual media briefing on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SIU must investigate Digital Vibes without fear or favour, says presidency

Whether health minister Zweli Mkhize should step aside is a matter that should be discussed between himself and President Cyril Ramaphosa, not by the ...
Politics
1 hour ago

EDITORIAL | Denials don’t cut it this time, Zweli Mkhize. It’s time to step aside

Sir, we suggest you set up another press conference where you will finally do the honourable thing
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Zweli Mkhize distances himself from R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says he did not personally benefit from the R150m contract awarded to Digital Vibes.
Politics
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mathews Phosa and Zak Yacoob smoke the peace pipe after heated exchange Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics
  3. Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex Politics
  4. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...
X