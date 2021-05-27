WATCH | This live briefing by Zweli Mkhize on SABC cost taxpayers R3.65m

“This evening we wish to announce that as South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave.”

These were the first words spoken by health minister Zweli Mkhize when he appeared in a prime time SABC television slot on December 9 2020 to warn the nation that regulations would have to be tightened to contain a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was an appearance that we now know was “co-ordinated” by Digital Vibes, run by his former close associates. The company billed the health department R3.65m after this appearance on television, despite the health ministry having its own media staff.