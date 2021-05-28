IN QUOTES | From Digital Vibes to a family meeting: 5 quotes from minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet is not in a position to comment on the ongoing investigation into the R150m Digital Vibes tender.

Ntshavheni was responding to questions on Thursday during a media briefing in which she outlined the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting.

The minister said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will issue a report when it has concluded its investigation and assured there will be no interference by the health department.

Ntshavheni said while the presidency instructed the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption without fear or favour, the cabinet is not in a position to discuss whether health minister Zweli Mkhize should step down from his position

Here are five quotes from the briefing:

Digital Vibes tender under investigation

“The SIU are investigating and will issue a report. It is not the place of cabinet to discuss matters under investigation by any law enforcement agencies. The work of the law agencies that must take its course.”