IN QUOTES | From Digital Vibes to a family meeting: 5 quotes from minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

28 May 2021 - 11:40
Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni addressed the media on Thursday on the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting. File photo.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Acting minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet is not in a position to comment on the ongoing investigation into the R150m Digital Vibes tender.

Ntshavheni was responding to questions on Thursday during a media briefing in which she outlined the outcomes of the latest cabinet meeting.

The minister said the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) will issue a report when it has concluded its investigation and assured there will be no interference by the health department.

Ntshavheni said while the presidency instructed the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption without fear or favour, the cabinet is not in a position to discuss whether health minister Zweli Mkhize should step down from his position

Here are five quotes from the briefing:

Digital Vibes tender under investigation 

“The SIU are investigating and will issue a report. It is not the place of cabinet to discuss matters under investigation by any law enforcement agencies. The work of the law agencies that must take its course.”

No decision on e-tolls

“The cabinet is considering the possibility of what could happen should e-tolls be scrapped or maintained. Gauteng has always lobbied for the scrapping of e-tolls, and they have lobbied the national government for that. There is no decision by cabinet on the scrapping of e-tolls and the minister of transport continues to engage with all relevant parties.”

Covid-19 infections and the next family meeting 

“The cabinet is discussing measures to make sure we protect South Africans, and a decision will be taken soon after the consultations. We will announce the date on which the president will hold the family meeting, but we can confirm to South Africans there will be a family meeting soon.”

Presidential employment stimulus

"By end of March, 532,180 people had directly benefitted from the programme which has created 422,786 jobs and has supported 109,394 livelihoods.”

Fighting crime 

“Cabinet welcomes the six life terms handed down to Mr Nowa Makula for the murder of his girlfriend Nomzamo Mhlanti and five children. This sends a strong message that all perpetrators of such heinous crimes will face the full might of the law. 

“Cabinet also condemns the killings in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape and Zandspruit in Gauteng that claimed the lives of 21 people.”

