Macron commits to helping SA ramp up vaccine capacity and create jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have concluded several agreements which they say will assist SA in accelerating economic recovery.

The two heads of states concluded their official bilateral talks on Friday, in which they focused mainly on dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change, global peace and security on the continent and relations between the two countries.

This was Macron’s first visit to SA.

Addressing the media at the Union Buildings on Friday afternoon, Ramaphosa said: “SA and France have a shared interest in ensuring that multilateral efforts are effective in ending the pandemic, resuming international travel and commerce, accelerating economic recovery and strengthening public health systems.”

On fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa said SA felt keenly the support and solidarity of France “in that they are prepared to take the lead to advocate Africa’s case”.