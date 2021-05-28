Reckless or ‘shaking trees’? - six reactions to Malema’s ‘I’ll kill you’ threat

“That level of anger and the ‘I will kill you’ utterance is not constructive. It’s in no way uniting Africa.”

This is the remark from one of the people who reacted to EFF leader Julius Malema’s threat towards a member of the Pan-African parliament on Thursday.

During day four of the fourth ordinary session of the fifth parliament, a visibly angry Malema could be heard hurling insults and threatening to kill an unidentified MP.

“I will f*** you up outside. I’ll kill you outside. Outside this meeting, I will kill you,” Malema can be heard shouting.

According to News24, the MP was from the Mali delegation. His comments before or in response to the exchange cannot be heard.

It is unclear exactly what triggered Malema’s comments but he made the threat amid acting pan-African parliament president Fortune Charumbira’s call for the session to be adjourned because of a positive Covid-19 result.

Watch the video from the 6:00 mark: