‘The minister has briefed me,’ says Ramaphosa as he awaits SIU report on Digital Vibes

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has “briefed” President Cyril Ramaphosa on the Digital Vibes tender scandal, the president said on Friday.

Mkhize has been caught up in the scandal after a multimillion-rand tender was awarded to little-known company Digital Vibes, initially for communications around the National Health Insurance and later for Covid-19. The company subsequently brought in two individuals closely linked to Mkhize.

The revelations, first published by Daily Maverick, have resulted in calls for Mkhize to resign.

The health department this week admitted there were “glaring irregularities” in the awarding of the tender.