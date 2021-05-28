'They think the Zondo commission is Date My Family': Mzansi reacts to Malusi Gigaba testimony

Gigaba alleged before the inquiry on Thursday evening that Mngoma was an “accomplished liar” who was allegedly using the commission to pressure him into succumbing to her divorce settlement demands.

Gigaba also blamed Mngoma for her explosive interview with eNCA, saying she drew the attention of the commission.

The former minister alleged Mngoma approached him with three demands in January because she did not want to walk away “without anything”. He said the couple were married with a prenuptial contract without accrual.

One alleged demand was that the minister must withdraw a charge against Mngoma, in which she was accused of damaging a vehicle lent to Gigaba by a friend.