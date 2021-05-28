WATCH LIVE | Anoj Singh back at state capture inquiry

“It is clearly a fabrication, Mr Chair,” has stood out as Singh's favourite defence in his many appearances at the commission.

The former CFO dismissed as a “fabrication” claims by his driver that he collected cash from the Gupta residence to deposit at the Knox Vault safety deposit boxes. According to Singh, his driver has never transported him to Knox Vault.

He also painted himself as a victim of a conspiracy.

His former colleague, erstwhile Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, has submitted to the commission that it was Singh who provided Gupta foot soldier Salim Essa with his contacts.

TimesLIVE