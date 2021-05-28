Zweli Mkhize and Digital Vibes: five things you need to know about the scandal

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has dominated news headlines this week as citizens and some politicians called for his head amid accusations of corruption relating to the awarding of a tender to Digital Vibes.

The minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday the matter is under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) which will issue a report once it has finalised its probe.

Ntshavheni said the presidency wants the allegations investigated without fear or favour.

Here are five important things you need to know about the contract:

Digital Vibes and how Mkhize fits in

A report by the Daily Maverick reported that Digital Vibes was appointed in 2019 through a closed tender to provide communication services for the government’s National Health Insurance (NHI) rollout, further extending the scope of the work in March 2020 to include communications services for Covid-19.

Mkhize's alleged family friend and long-serving spokesperson Tahera Mather was later employed by the company as a consultant. Digital Vibes also appointed Naadhira Mitha, a former assistant to the minister.

The R150m tender includes costs for “setting up” minister Mkhize's press briefings and engagements about Covid-19.