Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa confirms tighter restrictions on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday confirmed that tighter restrictions were on the cards as SA enters its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa, who was delivering a virtual address at the ANC’s ninth Northern Cape provincial conference, is expected to address the nation on how the government intends to manage the pandemic as the winter season gets into full swing.

“Indications are that our country is entering the third wave as the Covid-19 infections are just going up and we must do everything in our power to mitigate this. We once again have to remind South Africans to be vigilant and protect themselves and each other,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa also expressed concern over the rising number of infections in the Northern Cape saying the province has shown the highest infections per capita in the country at nearly 34 to 100, followed by the Free State with nearly 15 per 100 infections.