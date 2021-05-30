Politics

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a family meeting on Sunday evening

Aphiwe Deklerk Political reporter
30 May 2021 - 15:32
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday night address the nation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, presidential spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed that Ramaphosa will address the nation at 7pm.

This comes amid a rise in the number of infections with fears of a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ramaphosa last addressed the nation in March to announce added lockdown regulations under level 1 which were specifically targeted at the Easter Weekend.

At the time, he announced a ban on sales of alcohol from offsale outlets which only applied between Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Covid-19: Cyril Ramaphosa confirms tighter restrictions on the cards

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday confirmed that tighter restrictions were on the cards as SA enters its third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Politics
21 hours ago

During Sunday evening's address, Ramaphosa is widely expected to announce that the country will be moved to an adjusted level 2 lockdown as it fights to stave off a third wave.

Gauteng has announced that it is already in the third wave while the Western Cape said it was expecting the third wave in two weeks' time.

The latest numbers show daily infections to be in excess of 4,000. 

“President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 [7pm] today, Sunday May 30 2021, on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The president’s address follows meetings in recent days of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.

“As SA rolls out its national Covid-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” said Seale.

The country is also in its second phase of the vaccine rollout which mainly targets the elderly.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Race to vaccinate as third wave of Covid infections takes hold

The third wave of Covid-19 has taken hold and could be significantly worse than the second, experts told the Sunday Times.
News
16 hours ago

Booze ban fuelled increase in illicit alcohol, with spirits in high demand: report

According to a report by Euromonitor International, government's ban on alcohol sales during the Covid-19 lockdown resulted in an increase in deaths ...
News
2 days ago

Our leaders don’t do efficiency, so open up the rollout

"The virus will laugh at the slow-motion “mass rollout” of vaccines now under way. There is only one vaccine being used," writes Peter Bruce.
Opinion & Analysis
17 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  2. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics
  3. Gigaba obsessed with hiding how he cosied up to Guptas, says his ex Politics
  4. Mathews Phosa and Zak Yacoob smoke the peace pipe after heated exchange Politics
  5. ANC has survived a lot worse threats than Magashule, says Cosatu president Politics

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...