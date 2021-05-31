Africa needs to boost vaccine manufacturing to combat future pandemics — President Ramaphosa

Africa needs to boost its own vaccine manufacturing capability to combat future pandemics, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday when he announced the country was moving to adjusted level 2 of the lockdown.

He said over the past seven days, there had been a daily average of 3,745 new Covid-19 infections. This is an increase of 31% on the previous week, and an increase of 66% on the week before.

“Infections are going up and we must do everything in our power to mitigate this. We once again have to remind South Africans to be vigilant and to protect themselves and each other.”

During his address to the nation on Sunday, Ramaphosa asserted that rich countries had hoarded vaccine supplies, leaving poor countries with a shortage of desperately needed Covid-19 vaccines.

Only 2% of Africa’s has population has received Covid-19 jabs while richer countries, including the UK, near the end of their first vaccination programmes.

“The only answer is that Africa must boost its own manufacturing processes,” the president said.