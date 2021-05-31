Herman Mashaba 'disappointed' Ramaphosa made no mention of Digital Vibes in ‘family meeting’

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba was left disappointed on Sunday after president Cyril Ramaphosa made no mention of the Digital Vibes scandal in which health minister Zweli Mkhize is implicated.

Ramaphosa gave South Africans an update on the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the progress made so far with the second phase of vaccinations against the disease.

“I hope the presidency touches on the issue we read about the minister of health in today's family meeting. SA is far behind with the vaccination rollout,” said Mashaba before Ramaphosa's address.

After the address, Mashaba expressed his disappointment that Ramaphosa did not mention the Digital Vibes scandal.